Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie lowered their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Trading Down 2.6 %

TWLO opened at $54.24 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.