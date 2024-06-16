The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $203.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.34. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $188,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.