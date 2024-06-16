WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP
WPP Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.30.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.