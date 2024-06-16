WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

WPP Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of WPP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.30.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.