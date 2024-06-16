Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 364,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $76.57 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

