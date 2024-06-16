ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) vs. Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Critical Review

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac -5.35% -1.00% -0.40% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProFrac and Cal Dive International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%.

ProFrac has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Cal Dive International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.63 billion 0.47 -$97.70 million ($0.93) -8.26 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

