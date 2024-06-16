Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

