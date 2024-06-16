Phillip Bentley Buys 128 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley purchased 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($189.42).
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.67.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
