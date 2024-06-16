V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.