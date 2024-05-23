Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

