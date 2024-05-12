Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Abacus Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.