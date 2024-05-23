Amar Doman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,300.00.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$8.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$631.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

