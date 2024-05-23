Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Announces Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter.
Tokio Marine Price Performance
TKOMY stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of -0.86. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.31.
