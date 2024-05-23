Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Announces Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

TKOMY stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of -0.86. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.31.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

About Tokio Marine

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.