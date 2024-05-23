Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Announces Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
