Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Announces Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

