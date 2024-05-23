Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO Buys $46,000.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SR Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

