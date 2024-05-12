SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $15,391,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $15,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2,311.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 209,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

