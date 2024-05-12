Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

