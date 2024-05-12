StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneCo Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on STNE
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.