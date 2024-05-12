StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

