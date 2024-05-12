Georges Elhedery Purchases 26,899 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery bought 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($8.96) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($240,942.05).

On Tuesday, March 12th, Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,866.96).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 696 ($8.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 756.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 640.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 622.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,326.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.18) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 807.65 ($10.15).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

