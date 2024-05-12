Shimmick Co.’s (NASDAQ:SHIM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Shimmick’s (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 13th. Shimmick had issued 3,575,000 shares in its IPO on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $25,025,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Shimmick from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the first quarter valued at about $3,243,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
