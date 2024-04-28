Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades EnQuest (LON:ENQ) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

EnQuest Stock Up 2.3 %

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 15.68 ($0.19) on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.57 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.13. The firm has a market cap of £301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.49.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

