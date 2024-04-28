Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PKT opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 4.00. Parkit Enterprise has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$141.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of C$5.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkit Enterprise will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

