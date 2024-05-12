Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Taboola.com stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

