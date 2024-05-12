Comparing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $418.33 million 0.01 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01 Cipher Mining $153.08 million 7.53 -$25.78 million $0.06 62.00

Cipher Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CURO Group and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than CURO Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23% Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99%

Risk & Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats CURO Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

