MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
MediWound Stock Down 2.2 %
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
