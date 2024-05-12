MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.46.

MLTX opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.29. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,399,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

