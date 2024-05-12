Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at HSBC

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,832,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

