Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Pure Storage stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

