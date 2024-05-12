uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of QURE opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $238.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 over the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in uniQure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in uniQure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

