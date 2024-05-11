Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.02. The stock had a trading volume of 609,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

