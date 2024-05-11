Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. Innospec has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $133.71.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Insider Activity at Innospec

Institutional Trading of Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $25,925,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

