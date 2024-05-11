ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.03% from the company’s previous close.

ACMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACMR traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 2,257,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,029. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,572 over the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

