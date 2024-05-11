Smithfield Trust Co Sells 630 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. 5,245,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.