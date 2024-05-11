Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$5.78. 1,440,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In other news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

