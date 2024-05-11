Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on June 6th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

VAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 362,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,999. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

