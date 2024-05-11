Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director James Andrew Paterson Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$23,700.00.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CVE DE traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.98. 105,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The stock has a market cap of C$153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.25. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.06.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.60 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.5597098 earnings per share for the current year.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.