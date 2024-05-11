Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. 1,167,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 174.08%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

