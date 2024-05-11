ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.62% from the company’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 2,310,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

