Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 25th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 77.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 918,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.