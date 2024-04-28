LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Carol Mary Kane Purchases 67,230 Shares

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($61,450.35).
LBG opened at GBX 77.25 ($0.95) on Friday. LBG Media plc has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.25.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.
