Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. 422,076 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.