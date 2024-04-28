Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £11,774.10 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,543.11).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £30,463.80 ($37,628.21).

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,299.04).

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £20,508.05 ($25,331.09).

Staffline Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LON STAF opened at GBX 29.85 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The firm has a market cap of £42.95 million, a PE ratio of -597.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.08. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.64 ($0.54).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

