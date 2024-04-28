Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.21.
Power REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.