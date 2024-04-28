Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

