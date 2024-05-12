NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50. NetEase has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

