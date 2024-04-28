StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 4.8 %

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 73.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.