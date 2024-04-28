StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 73.05%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
