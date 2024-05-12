TD Securities Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$258.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$247.30.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Intact Financial stock opened at C$228.70 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$213.76.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.