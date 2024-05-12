Comparing Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Honest has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honest and Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $344.37 million 0.91 -$39.24 million ($0.23) -13.78 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.49 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -2.07

Profitability

Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Honest and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -6.27% -17.44% -10.90% Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Honest and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 3 2 0 2.40 Beyond 0 3 3 0 2.50

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.53%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.74%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Honest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

