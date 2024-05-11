Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 1,474,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

