Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after buying an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 42,931,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

