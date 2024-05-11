Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,520,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122,870. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

