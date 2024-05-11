Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,649,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

